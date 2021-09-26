CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 of the hottest photos shared by Love Island USA’s Trina Njoroge

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrina Njoroge had an interesting journey on Love Island USA Season 3. She started with Jeremy Hershberg, and then when he moved on, she decided to try to couple up with Cinco Holland, who was already with Cashay Proudfoot. When Cinco left Cash for Trina, it created the first “villain”...

