Enjoy the taste of fall with an apple cobbler

Summer is gone now, but why not have one last lingering taste of it with this recipe for caponata?. This is a Sicilian vegetable stew or compote that slightly resembles Provencal ratatouille, but while both are tomato-rich stews consisting of a bounty of summer vegetables and aromatics influenced by their geography, they diverge from there. Ratatouille typically includes a variety of vegetables, such as eggplant, squash and peppers, and is bright and restrained in its summery balance. Caponata, on the other hand, is feistier and more fragrant, with a decidedly sweet and sour or agrodolce nod to its Italian roots and Greek and Moorish influence. And because it is fine with canned tomatoes, it can be enjoyed almost any time of year.
