Enjoy the taste of fall with an apple cobbler

Just back from spending a glorious month with my beautiful mother in beautiful Maryland. While there, she filled me with nutritious foods and healthy beverages. I came home feeling great! I embraced all that she fed me as she cooks super clean and is homeopathic. However, the one thing that I couldn’t live without was my daily cup of java. When I realized that my mom does not own a coffee machine because she is a herbal tea drinker, she quickly assured me that she could make me a healthy, tasty latte without needing an expensive coffee machine. I was intrigued and she was right. I woke each morning looking forward to her scrumptious cinnamon nutmeg latte. With just five ingredients, no coffee maker and under two minutes, I was so impressed that I decided to share her recipe in my segment today.

RECIPES ・ 4 DAYS AGO