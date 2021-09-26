Difference makers: Linebacker tandem leads Utes' staunch defense

The Troy Trojans (2-1) got back to their winning ways with a 21-9 win over the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-2) on the road on Saturday, Sept. 18. The Trojans held the Golden Eagle offense to just 156 total yards, which is the lowest total the Troy defense has allowed since 2002. Troy recorded nine sacks and 16 tackles-for-loss as a team. The sack total is the most in a single game in school history and the tackles-for-loss is second most in a game in Troy history. The Trojans gave up just 46 total yards in the second half.

