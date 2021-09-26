CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Difference makers: Linebacker tandem leads Utes' staunch defense

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review
nbcrightnow.com
 7 days ago

The junior running back, an Oklahoma transfer, sparked the Utes after halftime and wound up making the two best plays of the day for Utah’s offense. He didn’t play in the first half, then came off the bench to log 117 yards on 10 carries. He burst through a big hole in the middle of WSU’s defensive line for a 59-yard gain early in the fourth quarter, and with about nine minutes to play ripped a 20-yard scoring scamper that put the Utes on top 17-13.

www.nbcrightnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
KVIA

Balanced offense, rugged defense lead UTSA victory

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (AP) — Frank Harris passed for 264 yards and Sincere McCormick rushed for 105 as UTSA defeated Middle Tennessee 27-13 in the Conference USA opener for both teams. UTSA nearly picked up its second shutout of the season, holding the Blue Raiders scoreless until the final 3 1/2 minutes. Harris completed 24 of 39 passes with two touchdowns and two interceptions. His scoring tosses went to Zakhari Franklin for 33 yards and Joshua Cephus for 12. Both receivers caught eight passes, Franklin for 114 yards and Cephus gaining 84 yards.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
utahutes.com

Defense Propels Utes Past Cougars, 24-13

SALT LAKE CITY – It was a tale of two halves today inside Rice-Eccles Stadium for Utah Football's conference opener against Washington State with the Utes coming away with a 24-13 Homecoming victory in front of 51,483 fans. Utah improved to 2-2 overall and 1-0 in Pac-12 play. The Utes...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
State
Oklahoma State
kniakrls.com

Defense, Running Game Lead Pella Football to Victory

Pella’s football team started class 4A district play with a 24-14 road victory over Newton last night in a game heard live on 92.1 KRLS. After falling behind 7-0 late in the first quarter, the Dutch tied the game on the next offensive play, with Nolan Clayberg racing 63 yards for a score. Aidan Pollock’s three yard touchdown put Pella in front just before halftime, and Preston Rowe added a 12 yard catch late in the third quarter to put Pella up 21-7.
PELLA, IA
The Spun

Ohio State Football Player Had To Undergo Emergency Surgery

Ohio State defensive lineman Noah Potter didn’t make the trip to New Jersey for this Saturday’s game against Rutgers. Moments ago, the college football world learned why he didn’t join the team. It turns out Potter had to undergo surgery on his right eye. He went to get his eye...
OHIO STATE
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

College football’s No. 3 team went down in stunning fashion on Saturday night. Oregon, the No. 3 team in the country, entered Saturday afternoon’s game against Stanford as a sizable favorite. The Ducks were favored by more than a touchdown, expected to stay undefeated and remain in the College Football Playoff race.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utes#American Football#Wsu#Cougars#Cougs
southeastsun.com

Dominant defense leads Troy past Southern Miss

The Troy Trojans (2-1) got back to their winning ways with a 21-9 win over the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-2) on the road on Saturday, Sept. 18. The Trojans held the Golden Eagle offense to just 156 total yards, which is the lowest total the Troy defense has allowed since 2002. Troy recorded nine sacks and 16 tackles-for-loss as a team. The sack total is the most in a single game in school history and the tackles-for-loss is second most in a game in Troy history. The Trojans gave up just 46 total yards in the second half.
TROY, AL
gwinnettprepsports.com

Jacob Cieply, defense lead Georgia Force victory

The Gwinnett-based Georgia Force home-school football team defeated The King’s Academy 17-6 on Friday. Force quarterback Caleb Fleitz completed 13 of 32 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns, both to Josh Patterson. Patterson had four catches for 138 yards and an interception on defense, and teammate Frank Hammock had five catches for 53 yards. Fleitz also rushed five times for a team-high 36 yards.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
rexburgstandardjournal.com

Defense leads Cats to homecoming win over Bonneville

Madison topped Bonneville 26-7 in the Bobcats' homecoming game Friday night to improve their season record to 3-1. The Bobcats started the scoring with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Logan Crane in the front corner of the endzone with four minutes left in the first quarter. Madison then scored on the next possession ending with a 26-yard touchdown throw from quarterback Kieren Valora to wide receiver Easton Kirk.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
FanSided

Watch: Texas got absolutely screwed by the refs vs. TCU

Locked in a dogfight against rival TCU, the Texas Longhorns were also having to battle the refs after a terrible call screwed them over. Even if the Texas Longhorns are a better team than the TCU Horned Frogs, the two in-state rivals in the Big 12 have seen their share of heated battles. Saturday in Week 5 was no different.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
bartlesvilleradio.com

Strong Defense Leading the Way for Caney Valley

The Caney Valley football team continues to be one of the top success stories around the area in 2021. The Trojans are 3-0 for the first time since 2012 after defeating Liberty 28-12 in week 3. Caney Valley continues to lean on a strong defense which is allowing just 10...
FOOTBALL
umkc.edu

Run defense and late fumble lead to a Chiefs loss

The Kansas City Chiefs could not stop Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens rushing attack as they lost 35-36 on Sunday night. Here are some key takeaways from the Chiefs’ first loss of the season. Run defense is a liability. The Chiefs were able to make some big plays on...
NFL
clarindaherald.com

Brown, defense lead Cardinals to first win

Junior running back Tadyn Brown had a huge game and the Cardinal defense didn’t give up a touchdown in helping the Clarinda football team open the Class 2A District 8 portion of the season with a dominant 40-7 win at Clarke Friday, Sept. 17. Brown rushed for 229 yards and...
CLARINDA, IA
Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Where South Carolina's linebackers, defense go from here without Sherrod Greene

COLUMBIA -- Mike, or middle, linebackers are often dubbed the “quarterbacks of the defense” in almost all schemes. And South Carolina senior Mike linebacker Sherrod Greene embodied that for the unit early in 2021. The Gamecocks lost their defensive leader this past Saturday on the second play from scrimmage at...
COLUMBIA, SC
bucsreport.com

Can Great Offense Lead To A Bad Defense?

The Buccaneers are 2-0, on a 10-game winning streak, and still polishing the fingerprints off of their second Lombardi trophy. The defense is streaking to the ball. The Buccaneers offense is humming like a fine-tuned engine. Now a cross-country trip. A week three-stanza at SoFi against the 2-0 Los Angeles Rams. What could go wrong?
NFL
WRDW-TV

Dawgs linebacker wants more havoc from No. 2 Georgia defense

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia senior outside linebacker Adam Anderson believes the second-ranked Bulldogs’ defense hasn’t come close to realizing its potential. Anderson says the Bulldogs can produce more big plays. Georgia is preparing for Saturday’s Southeastern Conference game at Vanderbilt. The defense was dominant in last week’s 40-13 win over South Carolina. South Carolina coach Shane Beamer says the Bulldogs have “the top defense in the country.” Anderson leads the defense with three sacks and nine pressures. He’s aiming for Jarvis Jones’ school record of 14 1/2 sacks. Jones set the record in 2012.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy