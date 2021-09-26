CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mini cupcake bake-off offers sweet treats and a chance to connect

Valley News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCreamsicle, pineapple, butter pecan, banana, chocolate orange, mocha, coconut, maple with maple creme and lemon blueberry. These were among the flavors of 1,500 mini-cupcakes made by 15 bakers for The Great Bugbee Bake Off on Saturday at the Bugbee Senior Center in White River Junction. For a $10 entry fee, attendees could take their pick of sweet samples and act as judge, dropping slips of paper into mason jars in front of each baker’s station. About 50 attendees showed up for the sugar rush, and a number of them made off with delectable leftovers when the competition was over.

