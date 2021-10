It has now been over eighteen months since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic and since Governor Mike Dunleavy first declared a state of emergency around the disease. The surge of new cases and hospitalizations that began last month shows no signs of slowing, including in the Mat-Su, which saw its second-highest single day of reported cases on Tuesday with nearly 300. As of Thursday, more than 200 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, including thirty-three in the Mat-Su. The fourteen ICU beds at Mat-Su Regional Medical Center were briefly listed at below-capacity, but are now all occupied once again. Vaccination rates against the virus that causes COVID-19 have remained largely flat in the Mat-Su during the month of September, with just over forty percent of those twelve and over fully vaccinated.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO