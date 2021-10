It remains to be seen, and the season has not quite reached the halfway point. But the top-ranked Titans have passed every test so far and shown no signs of slowing down. Papio South moved to 17-0 over the weekend by winning the 16-team Lincoln Public Schools Invitational. The Titans have dropped just one set this season while defeating most of the top teams in Class A and two of the best in Class B — Norris and Waverly.

OMAHA, NE ・ 11 DAYS AGO