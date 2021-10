A minor participant in the 6 January Capitol riot has received a major tongue-lashing from a federal judge.“You’ve disgraced this country in the eyes of the world and my inclination would be to lock you up, but since the government isn’t asking me to do that ... I won’t,” US District Court Judge Reggie Walton scolded defendant Anthony Mariotto at a hearing on Friday, according to Politico.The Florida local had been charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building, two counts of disorderly conduct, entering and remaining in the gallery of Congress, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in...

