CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Arizona's struggles haven't deterred two future Wildcats

By Michael Lev Arizona Daily Star
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Arizona's sluggish start to the 2021 season hasn't deterred a pair of the Wildcats' top incoming recruits. Tight end Keyan Burnett and quarterback Noah Fifita, teammates at Anaheim, California's Servite High School, say they're both all-in on Jedd Fisch's vision for the future despite an ugly first month on the field. The Wildcats were 0-3 heading into Saturday night's Pac-12 opener against Oregon, which was still being played when the Star went to print. (For complete coverage from Eugene, visit Tucson.com).

www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Football
City
Anaheim, CA
Local
Arizona Sports
State
California State
Anaheim, CA
Football
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
Local
California Football
State
Arizona State
Anaheim, CA
Sports
State
Oregon State
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Sports
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

There's more than a quarter century of pursuit behind Badgers' football game against Notre Dame

Maybe another delay should have been expected after all the years it took for the University of Wisconsin to get on Notre Dame's football schedule. The schools got together in 2017 to finalize plans for two neutral site games, the first of which was scheduled for Green Bay's Lambeau Field last year before it was scrapped because of the pandemic.
COLLEGE SPORTS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
625K+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy