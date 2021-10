Meghan Markle & Prince Harry capped off their week in the Big Apple with an appearance at the Global Citizen Live event in Central Park. Meghan Markle, 40, made quite the entrance back into the public when she and Prince Harry attended the Global Citizen Live event in New York City on September 25. The event marked their first major public appearance since the birth of their daughter Lilibet Diana in June. At the event in Central Park, Harry and Meghan spoke about the need for COVID-19 vaccine equity. “Every single person on this planet has a fundamental right to get this vaccine. That’s the point, but that’s not happening,” Meghan said.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO