Thankful for the selfless service of today's workers, and from my savior

By Jonathan Rockey Faith
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 6 days ago
Last week I listened to an interesting conversation between a supervisor and an employee at our local 3 Bears store. The man at the cash register asked about who was working. The supervisor replied that there were not enough people to cover the jobs and there was no one else to call. He did not complain. He just shook his head and went back to work. She also went back to the office to keep working. The employees of this grocery store, and many others, are giving above and beyond to serve our community.

