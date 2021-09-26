Ed Sheeran brings the star-studded Global Citizen Live event to a close in Paris.

International advocacy organization, Global Citizen has announced the expansion of "Global Citizen Live" to include Los Angeles and London with an outdoor event in L.A., which is presented by Verizon, and headlined by Stevie Wonder with Adam Lambert, Chloe x Halle, Demi Lovato, H.E.R., ONEREPUBLIC, Ozuna, The Lumineers and 5 Seconds of Summer at The Greek Theatre on Sept. 25, 2021. Also announced today was the lineup in London, featuring performances from Duran Duran, Kylie Minogue, Måneskin, Nile Rodgers and Chic, and Rag'n'Bone Man all from a spectacular location. Tickets for the Los Angeles festival are available now at globalcitizenlive.la. Both events are part of the once-in-a-generation day of unity across six continents to be broadcast over 24 hours on networks around the world: ABC News live will broadcast the full event beginning at 12:30 p.m EDT on Sept. 25, live on BBC One on Sept. 25 from 5:30 p.m., and across the BBC platforms until approx. 3:00 a.m.; and airing a highlights show on ABC on Sept. 26 at 7:00 p.m.

