Related
Jennifer Lawrence Delivers Old Hollywood Glamour in Sculpted Dior Dress & Sharp Pumps at the 2022 Gotham Awards
Jennifer Lawrence took a classic approach to style for the 2022 Gotham Awards in New York last night. The award-winning actress appeared onstage to present the Best Feature Award at the annual ceremony. Lawrence served old Hollywood glamour in a sculptural Dior dress. The black piece featured an elegant scooped neckline, thin straps, cinched waist and a voluminous skirt. To amp up the glam factor, the “Silver Linings Playbook” star accessorized with a thick diamond choker necklace and dainty earrings. Lawrence added a pop of color to her look with a bold red lip. She parted her hair in the middle...
Jennifer Lopez Says Calling Off 2004 Wedding To Ben Affleck Was 'The Biggest Heartbreak'
Nearly two decades after the actors split, Lopez spoke about the pain surrounding the initial breakup: "I honestly felt like I was going to die.”
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' wins at Gotham Awards
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” has won best feature at the 32nd Gotham Awards. The honor is boosting Oscar hopes for the anarchic indie hit of the year. Most outstanding lead actor went to “Till” star Danielle Deadwyler. Best supporting actor went to “Everything Everywhere” costar Ke Huy Quan. Special honorees included Adam Sandler and Michelle Williams. Monday night’s Gotham Awards offered the first major prizes of Hollywood’s awards season. The party in downtown New York is an annual celebration of independent film, and kicks off the long marathon of ceremonies, cocktail parties and campaigning ahead of the Academy Awards in March.
Tell Me Lies Renewed for Season 2
It looks like Stephen’s manipulative tactics will continue on Tell Me Lies. Hulu has renewed the provocative drama from Meaghan Oppenheimer for Season 2, the streamer announced Tuesday. Based on the book by Carola Lovering, the show centers on the toxic relationship between Lucy Albright (played by Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White), who met at a college party in 2007. Unfolding over eight years, the story follows the pair’s descent into an addictive entanglement and how their friends are caught up in their web of lies and deception. Season 1 ended with Stephen dumping Lucy to get back together with...
‘The Phantom of the Opera’ Delays Broadway Closure
The Phantom of the Opera will delay its Broadway closure to April 16, the production confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter Tuesday. After announcing that the Broadway production would end its 35-year run on Feb. 18, the show has added an eight-week extension to its closure date. This is the only extension possible, according to the production.More from The Hollywood ReporterJessica Chastain to Star in Modern Adaptation of 'A Doll's House' on BroadwayAndrew Lloyd Webber, Michael Harrison Team on New Musical Development VentureMariah Carey Joins Broadway Musical 'Some Like It Hot' as Co-Producer Producer Cameron Mackintosh told the New York Times that the show is delaying its closure due to a spike in sales created after the show announced it would be closing. The Andrew Lloyd Webber-composed musical has been playing at Broadway’s Majestic Theatre since January 1988. More to come.
