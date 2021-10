He has gone where only two other players in the show's history have gone before, and after another big, win he's approaching the million dollar milestone. His name is Matt Amodio and he's a Yale PH.D student. As we reported two weeks ago, Matt's name is now etched in third place in the Jeopardy Hall of Fame for consecutive games won and highest winnings. When you look at the all-time leader board, you'll see names like Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer who are one and two respectively, but look out because here comes Matt Amodio.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO