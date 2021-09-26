Priyanaka to visit Lucknow for a week-long tour

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): In view of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to visit Lucknow on Monday on a week-long tour. According to the sources, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary will conduct marathon meetings with the party...
Howrah (West Bengal) [India], October 2 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday took stock of the flood-affected districts in the state and slammed the Centre for not supporting the state in the crisis. Addressing a press conference virtually, Banerjee said, "Due to the release of water from...
Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 2 (ANI): A prayer meeting was held on Saturday at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on the occasion of the 152nd birth anniversary of the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi. Meanwhile, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu...
New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI/ATK): One of India's leading RJs, RJ Dixi has recently contributed to highlight the need to promote state tourism with the state tourism department. She has been actively promoting the tourism of Gujarat through her on-air shows at different places. RJ feels that Gujarat has...
New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): On the occasion of the International Day of Older Persons, Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu will dedicate the Elderly Line 14567 to the nation on Friday. The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment will organise VAYO NAMAN programme in honour of senior...
New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind paid floral tributes to the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi on his 152nd birth anniversary at Raj Ghat on Saturday. Paying tribute to Bapu, President Kovind asked people to take pledge to strive for making India a country of...
Georgians were voting Saturday in closely watched municipal elections, a day after ex-president and opposition leader Mikheil Saakashvili returned from exile and was arrested.
The detention of Georgia's foremost opposition figure raised the stakes in the elections seen as a key test for the increasingly unpopular ruling party.
Saakashvili, 53, the founder of Georgia's main opposition party, the United National Movement (UNM) and the country's president in 2003-2014, on Friday said he had returned from Ukraine, where he heads a Ukrainian government agency steering reforms.
The flamboyant pro-Western reformer was detained shortly afterwards over a 2018 conviction in absentia on abuse of office charges. He denies wrongdoing and had denounced his sentence to six years in jail as politically motivated.
New York [US], October 2 (ANI): Permanent Representative and Ambassador of India to United Nations TS Tirumurti met with the President of the 76th United Nations General Assembly Abdulla Shahid on Friday (local time). Taking on Twitter, Shahid said, "It was good to meet with Permanent Representative of India to...
New York [US], October 2 (ANI): United Nations General Secretary Antonio Guterres on Saturday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 152nd anniversary and said the world should heed his message of peace and usher in a new era of trust and tolerance. Hatred, division and conflict...
New York [US] October 2 (ANI): India on Friday (local time) expressed support to the transitional government led by Abdalla Hamdok in Sudan and backed the implementation of the Juba Peace Agreement in the country. The developments came during a United Nations General Assembly High Level (UNGA) virtual event on...
New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday paid floral tributes to the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion of his 152nd birth anniversary. The Congress leader also took to Twitter to pay tributes to Bapu and said, "Only one Satyagrahi...
Karnal (Haryana)/Ambala (Punjab) [India], October 2 (ANI): Various farmer organisations on Saturday staged protests in several parts of Haryana and Punjab over delay in paddy procurement. Meanwhile, Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey informed said that the procurement will start from tomorrow in both states. The protestors broke barricades and gathered...
Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 1 (ANI): The women inmates in Moradabad district jail have received orders for around 10,000 Lakshmi-Ganesh idols and diyas (oil lamps) made from cow dung. Idols made by women prisoners in Moradabad and Meerut jails are in high demand abroad as well as in the...
Myanmar's junta has said it was unlikely an ASEAN special envoy tasked with facilitating dialogue in the coup-hit country would be allowed to meet ousted pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations has been under global pressure to help resolve the crisis in member state Myanmar, where more than 1,100 people have been killed in post-coup violence according to a monitoring group.
Brunei Second Foreign Minister Erywan Yusof, who was selected as the bloc's envoy in August after lengthy wrangling, has called for full access to all parties when he visits.
But a junta spokesman told AFP on Thursday it would be "difficult to allow for meetings with those who are facing trial."
The Philippine president says he will prohibit Cabinet officials from attending an ongoing Senate inquiry on suspected irregularities in massive government purchases of medical supplies in a brewing constitutional crisis.President Rodrigo Duterte told Cabinet members in a televised meeting Thursday night that he'll issue a written order barring them and other officials, including three secretaries dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, from attending the inquiry.The tough-talking president accused critical senators of using the televised hearings to gain political mileage ahead of next year’s national, local and congressional elections. He said Sen. Richard Gordon, who leads the inquiry, has failed to...
New York [US] September 30 (ANI): Permanent Representative and Ambassador of India to United Nations TS Tirumurti on Wednesday (local time) received External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations in New York. "Delighted to receive External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at our...
Washington [US], September 30 (ANI): Pakistan has systematically lied to and manipulated successive US presidential administrations - Republican and Democratic - in ways that have made America and the world less safe. Arthur Herman, writing in The Hill said that it's time to pull the plug on the toxic relationship...
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Indel Money, a non-banking finance company (NBFC) pioneering in gold loans, has entered into a first-of-its-kind conventional gold loan co-lending partnership with IndusInd Bank to offer gold loans at competitive rates to a bigger and diverse segment of borrowers. Under the co-lending partnership agreement,...
Washington [US], October 1 (ANI): Underlining the big takeaways from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent US visit, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stressed that "discussions in Washington have opened up many more new possibilities". Speaking at a virtual event organised by US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) on Thursday, Jaishankar said:...
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Investing in India is pacing its way into the new age and the popular finTech platform Finology is taking the charge. With the mission of making financial planninginvesting accessible, Finology has announced the launch of Finology One under an affordable subscription-based model. An...
Comments / 0