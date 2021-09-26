CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame QB Jack Coan avoids serious ankle injury

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNotre Dame hopes to have starting quarterback Jack Coan available next weekend after he departed Saturday's 41-13 rout of No. 18 Wisconsin in Chicago with an injured left ankle. Fighting Irish coach Brian Kelly said X-rays were "clean." Kelly doesn't think the injury is serious and he expects Coan to...

