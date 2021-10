For the second night in a row, the Kansas volleyball team went five sets with Texas Tech, and for the second night in a row it was the Jayhawks who delivered down the stretch. KU’s win on Saturday night in Lubbock, Texas — 19-25, 14-25, 25-22, 25-15, 15-9 — gave the Jayhawks their eighth consecutive victory and the season sweep of the Red Raiders.