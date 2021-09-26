Breezy trades with more Big Island showers

Moderate to locally breezy trade winds are expected over the next several days, with the strongest winds during the afternoons. The winds will bring passing clouds and showers to windward and mauka areas. However, those showers could be more frequent and briefly heavy for Kauai and Oahu into Sunday or Monday, thanks to an stationary upper low about 400 miles north of Maui that has destabilized the atmosphere for the western half of the island chain. The low should weaken Monday into Tuesday, with trade winds increasing and becoming quite strong on Wednesday into the rest of the week.

HONOLULU COUNTY, HI ・ 7 HOURS AGO