Environment

Breezy trades with more Big Island showers

By Ben Gutierrez
hawaiinewsnow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBreezy trade winds will bring clouds and showers to windward and mauka areas for the next several days. However, windward areas the Big Island may get more showers, some of them locally heavy, into Sunday as a trough passes just to the south of the islands. The heavier rain should be relatively brief and shouldn’t cause any major flooding. Drier conditions should prevail by Monday with the usual trade wind showers statewide.

Breezy trades, with more showers for Kauai end of the state

Moderate to locally breezy trade winds are expected over the next several days, with the strongest winds during the afternoons. The winds will bring passing clouds and showers to windward and mauka areas. However, those showers could be more frequent and briefly heavy for Kauai and Oahu into Sunday or Monday, thanks to an stationary upper low about 400 miles north of Maui that has destabilized the atmosphere for the western half of the island chain. The low should weaken Monday into Tuesday, with trade winds increasing and becoming quite strong on Wednesday into the rest of the week.
Breezy trades, with more showers near Kauai and Oahu

Mostly to partly sunny with windward and mauna showers drifting leeward at times. A trough to the north of Kauai and Oʻahu; also south of Hawaii Island could bring some showers to both ends of the state but will be caught up in the trade wind flow. There will be surf on the south, north and west side wraparound as some wave energy visits our state meaning some waves for surfers on those shorelines. Surf on the East side will be messy and inconsistent with the trade wind swell.
