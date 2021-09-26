Breezy trades with more Big Island showers
Breezy trade winds will bring clouds and showers to windward and mauka areas for the next several days. However, windward areas the Big Island may get more showers, some of them locally heavy, into Sunday as a trough passes just to the south of the islands. The heavier rain should be relatively brief and shouldn’t cause any major flooding. Drier conditions should prevail by Monday with the usual trade wind showers statewide.www.hawaiinewsnow.com
