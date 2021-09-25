CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch: Your guide for getting the Texas A&M-Arkansas game on TV, radio and the web

Cover picture for the articleTexas A&M kicks off against Arkansas at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. The game will be aired on CBS. Here's how you can get the game:

Mississippi State at Texas A&M gets nightime kick, TV network TBD

The SEC released the TV schedule for the Oct. 2 slate of games on Tuesday, and we learned that Mississippi State at Texas A&M will be an evening kickoff. But that’s unfortunately all we know. The TV networks have exercised their right to a six-day window to decide where the MSU/A&M and Florida/Kentucky games will air, meaning that the Aggies will either play at 5 p.m. on ESPN or 6 p.m. on SEC Network.
What Channel is Arkansas Texas A&M on?

The No. 16-ranked Razorbacks (3-0) start SEC play with rival Texas A&M (3-0). Arkansas and the 7th-ranked Aggies will return to AT&T Stadium in Arlington (Tex.) after playing last year's game in Bryan-College Station. Arkansas leads the all-time series 41-33-3 but will be looking to snap a nine-game losing streak against Texas A&M.
Texas A&M vs Arkansas Week 4 Prediction, Game Preview

Texas vs Texas Tech prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, September 25. Records: Texas A&M (3-0), Arkansas (3-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. – All of the CFN Fearless Predictions. Texas A&M vs Arkansas Game Preview. Why Arkansas Will Win. How is this all...
No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 16 Arkansas: Players to Watch

QB Zach Calzada: Calzada bounced back strong from a disappointing showing against Colorado. In his first career start, he passed for 275 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 34-0 victory over New Mexico. That included a 70-yard bomb to Demond Demas. It was the Aggies’ longest touchdown pass since Nick Starkel connected with Camron Buckley for a 70-yard touchdown against Mississippi State in 2017.
How to watch: TV, radio, game info for Iowa State at Baylor

Iowa State (2-1, 0-0 Big 12) will open its 2021 Big 12 campaign on Saturday with a trip to Waco, Tex. to take on Baylor (3-0, 1-0 Big 12). The Bears are in Dave Aranda's second season as head coach and are coming off a 45-7 win over Kansas in Week 3. Iowa State, on the other hand, enters the game off the back of a blowout win over UNLV on the road. The Cyclones will look to win their third-ever Big 12 opener on the road (TCU in 2020, Baylor in 2000) on Saturday. During his weekly press conference on Tuesday, Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell praised the Baylor team.
Lane Kiffin retweets mugshots of Alabama students arrested on Ole Miss' campus

What are Lane Kiffin’s last-minute preparations before Ole Miss plays its biggest game of the season to this point? Retweeting Alabama students’ mugshots. Kiffin is an active Twitter user, as anybody who follows him knows (and likely even those who don’t follow him know, too). And he came across a tweet from somebody sharing that 4 Alabama freshmen had been arrested Thursday night for trying to steal signs from Ole Miss’ campus to take back to their school.
Arkansas versus Texas A&M as Game of the Week by SEC Nation

The sport of college football is going into week four of the 2021 season and the #16 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0) are undefeated. They are the 16th ranked team in the nation after three solid wins in the season, including their 40-21 home victory over the #15 Texas Longhorns. Arkansas is...
Old SWC rivals Texas A&M-Arkansas game highlights SEC slate

Here are things to watch in the Southeastern Conference in Week 3:. No. 7 Texas A&M (3-0) plays No. 16 Arkansas (3-0) in Arlington (2:30 p.m., TV: CBS). The matchup of former rivals in the Southwest Conference should go a long way into shaping the Southeastern Conference West Division in the league opener for both clubs. The Aggies have dominated the series with nine straight wins the past decade. They’ve won their past 11 games dating to last season and are seeking their first 4-0 start since 2016, when they won their first six games. It will be a step up in opponents for new quarterback starter Zach Calzada. The sophomore stepped in for injured passer Haynes King of Longview and began to find his game last week in a victory over New Mexico as he threw for 275 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in the Aggies’ win. Arkansas’ pass defense comes in 12th in the country, giving up just 142 yards a game in the team’s best start in five years. Defensive end Tre Williams had four tackles in last week’s 45-10 win over Georgia Southern, including two behind the line of scrimmage. These schools played each year from 1934-1991 as SWC opponents before Arkansas left for the SEC. Texas A&M joined them in the league in 2012.
Texas A&M vs. Arkansas: Prediction, pick, football game odds, spread, live stream, watch online, TV channel

The lone matchup between ranked teams in the SEC in Week 4 will take place on Saturday afternoon when No. 7 Texas A&M and No. 16 Arkansas face off at AT&T Stadium in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week. The Aggies moved to 3-0 for the first time under coach Jimbo Fisher with a 34-0 win over New Mexico in Week 3. Quarterback Zach Calzada looked solid in his first start in place of Haynes King with 275 yards passing and three touchdowns. On the other side, the defense kept up its strong start in a wildly impressive shutout.
Texas Department of Transportation trolls Arkansas ahead of Texas A&M game

Arkansas will be quickly reminded they are in enemy territory – if they didn’t know already. Razorbacks’ fans and, perhaps, even the team buses will be greeted by the Texas Department of Transportation’s signs that are obviously rooting for Texas A&M when the Aggies play Arkansas in AT&T Stadium, which is the home of the Dallas Cowboys. The stadium is just outside of Dallas in Arlington, Texas.
How to Watch Georgia vs Vanderbilt: TV, Radio, streaming rundown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The No. 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs take the field Saturday to face the Vanderbilt Commodores in the first true road game of the season. Here's the rundown on what to expect in this conference matchup. TV, Streaming Info. Kickoff: Noon ET, Saturday, September 25. TV: SEC Network.
John Daly Reveals His Pick For Arkansas-Texas A&M Game

Golf legend John Daly will be paying very close attention to one of college football’s biggest games this weekend. Daly, 55, is an Arkansas alum. As a result, he’s going to be glued to the TV Saturday afternoon when the No. 16 Razorbacks host No. 7 Texas A&M. Arkansas is...
