Cochise County, AZ

Flood Advisory issued for Cochise, Graham, Pima, Pinal by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-25 18:27:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-25 21:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cochise; Graham; Pima; Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona Southwestern Graham County in southeastern Arizona Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 930 PM MST. * At 627 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Redington.

alerts.weather.gov

