Friends of Children Services say thanks

Friends of Children Services would like to say to everyone that helped us make this year’s golf outing a success, THANK YOU! Coming off of a year of shut down and uncertainty in 2020 in which we had to cancel our annual golf outing, this year’s golf outing was the most successful we’ve ever had! We had the most golfers we’ve ever seen and also brought in for the Children’s Trust Fund the most we’ve seen from the golf outing with over $4,400! Thanks again to our golfers, donors, sponsors, and volunteers for making this our best year yet with more to come! Your support of and generosity toward our kids in care is truly phenomenal and we hope to see you all again next year!