Capsules from 2nd day at Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits

By DOUG FERGUSON AP Golf Writer
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — Capsules of Saturday's matches in the Ryder Cup:. Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm, Europe, def. Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger, United States, 3 and 1. The Americans were 3 up after three holes with Berger starting them off by making a 10-foot birdie and Garcia pulling his tee shot into the high grass left of the green on No. 3. The U.S. was still 3 up when the Spanish Armada took sail. Rahm made a birdie on No. 6, the Americans took bogey on No. 8 and Garcia holed a 40-footer on No. 9 to square the match. Europe took its first lead on Garcia's 8-foot birdie putt on No. 12. Koepka got into a big dispute with the officials when he didn't get a drop from a drainage area on No. 15 (they tied the hole, anyway), and Europe seized control with Garcia's fairway metal to 5 feet for eagle on the 16th.

