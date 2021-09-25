Explore relationship between Martuccio, commissioners

I was sick after reading the 9/22/21 Star Beacon article depicting a cozy relationship between Jefferson Village Administrator Pasquale Martuccio, the county commissioners, and the contract to purchase 35 acres from Vincenzina Martuccio. The article reports that Village Administrator Martuccio asked the commissioners for a timeline regarding any assistance that might be needed from the village, and that he was looking forward to annexing this property into the village.