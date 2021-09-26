3 jailed after Kansas burglary, theft investigation

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal Thursday shooting and asking the public for assistance n locating 31-year-old Patricio Gomez. Just before 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to a shooting call at a hotel in the 9400 block of East Corporate Hills in Wichita, according to Officer Charley Davidson. Upon arrival, officers located 42-year-old Michael Martinez of Wichita who had been shot. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

KANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO