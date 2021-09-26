CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

3 jailed after Kansas burglary, theft investigation

JC Post
JC Post
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DICKINSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating 3 suspects in connection with two burglary cases, four theft cases and two drug-related cases. On Friday morning, the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol and Salina Police Department executed search warrants related to stolen property, burglary, drug and weapons violations at a residence and property located at 2510 Oat Road, in Chapman, according to Sheriff Jerry Davis.

JC Post

Teen held on $1 million bond after charged in Kansas killing

SEDGWICK COUNTY—A Kansas man jailed for a fatal shooting made his first court appearance This week. Teviaun Sebastian, 19, is charged with 1st degree murder, attempted 1st degree murder, aggravated battery, and criminal discharge of a firearm, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. Just before 6:30p.m. Sept. 24,...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Search continues for armed, dangerous Kansas murder suspect

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal Thursday shooting and asking the public for assistance n locating 31-year-old Patricio Gomez. Just before 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to a shooting call at a hotel in the 9400 block of East Corporate Hills in Wichita, according to Officer Charley Davidson. Upon arrival, officers located 42-year-old Michael Martinez of Wichita who had been shot. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Police: Kansas teen accused of fentanyl possession

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas teen on drug allegations after a traffic stop. On Tuesday, police arrested 19-year-old Jack W. Campbell of Atchison on a District Court warrant for possession of fentanyl and speeding, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Campbell remains in the Atchison County...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

KBI: Traffic stop uncovers 82 pounds of meth worth $3.7M

WILSON COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Neodesha Police Department and the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men after they discovered over 82 pounds of methamphetamine in their vehicle, according to a media release from the KBI. Just after 11:30p.m. Wednesday, officer from the Neodesha Police Department...
WILSON COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Kansas felon on parole charged in knife attack killing

SEDGWICK COUNTY— A Kansas felon accused in a fatal stabbing made his first court appearance in the case Tuesday. James Shaw, 60 of Wichita, is charged with 1st degree murder. Just after 10 p.m. Sept. 21, police responded to a shooting call at a home in the 100 block of...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Investigation leads to drug arrest at Kansas home

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects after a drug bust at a Kansas home. On Tuesday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 200 Block NE Grattan Street related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Jerry Monasmith. Through the search...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Kan. man dies in reported accidental shooting

ELLIS COUNTY — A 57-year-old Hays man died from his injuries after a shooting outside a residence in the Ellis County community of Munjor, according to a media release from the sheriff's office. The victim was identified as Ronald Lewis Blackburn. At about 5 a.m. Monday, a 911 call reported...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Police make 1,072 Kan. arrests, seize 221 guns and $200K in cash

SEDGWICK COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities made over 1000 arrests during a 60-day operation to reduce violent crime in the Wichita area, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. The Wichita Police Department partnered with the Marshals Service for "Operation Triple Beam" a program in July and August that focused on bringing...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

RCPD: Suspect took $700 inflatable pool and bounce house

MANHATTAN—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary in Manhattan. Just before 4:30p.m. Wednesday, officers filed a report for burglary in the 2400 block of Buttonwood Drive in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 60-year-old woman reported an unknown suspect took an inflatable pool and bounce...
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

2 ex-Kan. prison guards indicted for smuggling drugs

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — Federal authorities say two former prison guards at Leavenworth Detention Center have been indicted by a federal grand jury on counts accusing them of smuggling drugs and other contraband into the prison. A news release Thursday from the U.S. Department of Justice says 25-year-old Jacqueline Sifuentes, of Laredo, Texas, and 29-year-old Cheyonte Harris, of Raytown, Missouri, were both indicted Sept. 22.
LEAVENWORTH, KS
JC Post

Police: Man took $70,000 pickup for test drive, didn't return

SALINA —An alleged test drive turned into a stolen vehicle from a Salina dealership. A man who is believed to have provided false information asked to test-drive a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado at Marshall Motor Company, 3500 S. Ninth Street, on Wednesday afternoon, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester. The man was supposed to test-drive the pickup for two hours, but he never returned with it.
SALINA, KS
JC Post

Kan. man sentenced for DUI crash that killed university employee

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man was sentenced to more than three years in prison after a fatal crash killed a Baker University employee. The Douglas County District Attorney's office said Tuesday that Tayler Livingston, 27, Paola, was sentenced to 41 months in prison for involuntary manslaughter. Authorities said Livingston's car was trying to pass another vehicle on Kansas 33 about 6 miles east of Baldwin City in February 2020.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

RCPD: Target practice damaged building in Manhattan

MANHATTAN—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged criminal damage to property. Just after 3:30p.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for criminal discharge of a firearm in the 900 block of Stadel Drive in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 45-year-old man and 49-year-old man reported a...
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

KBI IDs teen who died after restrained at Kan. juvenile intake center

SEDGWICK COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating the death of a 17-year-old who died after being in law enforcement custody. By statute, the KBI investigates all in-custody deaths which occur in Kansas jails and prisons, unless the inmate who dies is being regularly attended by a physician, or the death is ruled natural by autopsy.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Kan. sheriff's deputy to receive Carnegie medal for heroism

In its third announcement of 2021, the Carnegie Hero Fund is proud to recognize 18 civilians who risked their lives for others. Each will receive the Carnegie Medal, North America’s highest honor for civilian heroism, according to the Carnegie website. Among those to be awarded this quarter is Sheriff’s Deputy...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Police recover Native American artwork stolen at KU

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Police have recovered a stolen panel from a Native American art exhibit at the University of Kansas, weeks after other panels in the exhibit were vandalized. One panel from the art installation outside the Spencer Museum of Art was reported stolen on Wednesday. University police Deputy...
LAWRENCE, KS
JC Post

