Utes will themselves to a sloppy win, 24-13 over Washington State

SALT LAKE CITY- The Utes needed a win and they needed it bad. After starting the season 1-2 in out-of-conference play, Utah turned their focus to the Pac-12 and Washington State on a beautiful September day. The game however, was about as ugly as it gets with the Utes putting the ball on the ground seven times and losing it three. In the end they found a way to grind out the win, 24-13 and now turn their focus to their much-needed BYE week to rest up and continue cleaning up their miscues before traveling to L.A. to take on USC.