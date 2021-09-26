CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thompson-Robinson leads No. 24 UCLA past Stanford 35-24

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 6 days ago

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter and also ran for two short scores to help No. 24 UCLA spoil Stanford’s return home with a 35-24 victory. The Cardinal had played their last seven games away from home. They managed to win six of those games, but came out flat against the Bruins. UCLA broke out to a 14-0 lead and then, after letting Stanford battle back to tie it, got a 75-yard TD pass from Thompson-Robinson to Kyle Phillips on the next play from scrimmage. The two sealed it with another late TD.

keyt.com

