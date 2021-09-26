CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

What’s NIL and Why Does It Matter?

By Vincent Mallardi, Sports Editor
therotundaonline.com
 6 days ago

Up until a few months ago, only serious college sports fans knew about the term NIL. Now, this term is more widespread and is guaranteed to continue commanding media attention. For decades, college athletes have not been allowed the opportunity to profit from their Name, Image and Likeness (NIL). This...

www.therotundaonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
tigernet.com

This is why scholarships matter (unions/NIL)

Do you think these guys would take housing, food and access to our facilities?. MLB is a multibillion-dollar business, but you may not know it by how it treats its most vulnerable athletes. We spoke to players and their advocates about what's next.
MLB
The Independent

EXPLAINER: NLRB memo says college athletes are employees

College athletes who make millions for their schools moved one step closer to gaining the rights afforded private sector workers when the top lawyer for the National Labor Relations Board said in a memo they should be treated as employees of the school.The memo issued on Wednesday by NLRB General Counsel Jennifer Abruzzo doesn't immediately change the current dynamic, in which players rake in millions for their schools, conferences and the NCAA in exchange for no more than a scholarship and cost of attendance stipend. But it lays a potential path for athletes to unionize or otherwise bargain over their...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Law.com

What’s Next After Alston and NIL? College Football Players as Employees?

On Feb. 20, 2015, Peter Sung Ohr, regional director of the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), issued an unexpected decision, ruling that scholarship players on Northwestern University’s football team were employees under the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA), and as such, had the right to form a union. While only applicable to private universities, the decision sent shockwaves through college athletics. If upheld, scholarship football players would be able to collectively bargain the terms of their employment, such as compensation, working hours, health care benefits, and paid time-off. This of course would not only directly conflict with the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) rules prohibiting pay for play, but significantly undercut the entire concept of amateurism in college sports.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Boise State News

Boise State has been one of the most sought after Group of Five college football programs during the recent spurt of realignment. However, it sounds like the Broncos won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. According to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Boise State informed the Mountain West on Thursday that it...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

College football’s No. 3 team went down in stunning fashion on Saturday night. Oregon, the No. 3 team in the country, entered Saturday afternoon’s game against Stanford as a sizable favorite. The Ducks were favored by more than a touchdown, expected to stay undefeated and remain in the College Football Playoff race.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Athletes#Nil#The U S Supreme Court#The U S Court Of Appeals#The Ninth Circuit#General Assembly
frontofficesports.com

Why Activism Matters in NIL Deals

In the NIL era, brands aren’t necessarily looking to partner with athletes just because they’re famous on social media. They want athletes who align with their interests and values, multiple experts on name, image and likeness have told FOS, and that athletes should be seeking brands who align with them.
COLLEGE SPORTS
tigernet.com

This is why scholarships matter (unions/NIL)

Do you think these guys would take housing, food and access to our facilities?. MLB is a multibillion-dollar business, but you may not know it by how it treats its most vulnerable athletes. We spoke to players and their advocates about what's next.
MLB
tigernet.com

This is why scholarships matter (unions/NIL)

Do you think these guys would take housing, food and access to our facilities?. MLB is a multibillion-dollar business, but you may not know it by how it treats its most vulnerable athletes. We spoke to players and their advocates about what's next.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy