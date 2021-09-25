CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

WATCH: Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba gets 34 yard TD REC

By Josh Keatley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oggfr_0c8FDlcz00

The Ohio State Buckeyes are right in the middle of giving the Akron Zips the business, and Kyle McCord just slung an interesting pass to young phenom wide receiver, Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

It should not be a surprise to see Smith-Njigba find the end-zone, and it may not be the last time tonight, but hopefully, the connection between him and McCord results in more touchdowns in the future.

Smith-Njigba is currently having himself one whale of a ballgame early for Ohio State and it looks like the Akron defense may be looking to take away other receivers.

Check out the touchdown highlight below:

We’ll continue to bring you any highlight we feel will get the blood pumping. It’s looking like there might be quite a few of them tonight, or so we hope.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.

Comments / 0

 

Kyle Mccord
#Rec#American Football#The Ohio State Buckeyes#Ohio State News
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

