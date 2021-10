Toronto 4, Montreal 1

The New England Revolution continued their season-long dominance to propel them to a 4-1 win against host CF Montreal on Wednesday. New England (20-4-5, 65 points) scored three times in the opening 45 minutes and has scored 31 of its 57 goals this in the first half. The Revolution, whose 56th goal set a new club record, have won three in a row and are 13-1-2 in their past 16 games.

