Why it's worth paying attention to these three sections in Shah Alam
KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 26): Shah Alam's Seksyen U10, U11 and U12 are considered a growth area where property values are expected to appreciate over time thanks to the improved infrastructure in the area. The widening of roads like Persiaran Mokhtar Dahari and the setting up of UiTM Puncak Perdana have played a part in the growth of the area, and the soon-to-be-completed Damansara-Shah Alam Highway (DASH) will only add more interest in the area moving forward.
