Why it's worth paying attention to these three sections in Shah Alam

By theedgemarkets.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (Sept 26): Shah Alam’s Seksyen U10, U11 and U12 are considered a growth area where property values are expected to appreciate over time thanks to the improved infrastructure in the area. The widening of roads like Persiaran Mokhtar Dahari and the setting up of UiTM Puncak Perdana have played a part in the growth of the area, and the soon-to-be-completed Damansara-Shah Alam Highway (DASH) will only add more interest in the area moving forward.

Developers, pay attention to these salary deciding factors

To make sure you are not missing out on opportunities of income growth, have a look at these key factors that decide. Factors that influence the salary of a software developer:. Level of relevant experience. Type of company. Size of company. Skillset. College. Work location. 1. Experience. As a fresher...
COMPUTERS
Why Bitcoin watchers need to pay attention to lost coins

The decentralized blockchain ecosystem comes with a catch: the risk of losing one’s coins in diverse ways. And these are no small numbers. A 2020 report by Chainalysis showed that about 3.7 million BTC which hadn’t changed addresses in five or more years was considered “lost.” This number was more than the roughly two million BTC yet to be mined.
MARKETS
Power failure on Penang Bridge: Restoration works under way — PLUS

GEORGE TOWN (Oct 2): PLUS Malaysia Bhd (PLUS) is working towards restoring the power on the Penang Bridge and toll plaza as quickly as possible. PLUS Strategic Stakeholder Engagement head Syed Mohammed Idid Syed Ahmad Idid on Saturday confirmed that the bridge experienced a power failure since 8.23pm on Friday which had also affected the surrounding areas of the mainland and island connecting to the bridge.
TWITTER
Johor MB to discuss cross-border issues with Singapore, says Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 2): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said he had asked Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad to discuss the issue of cross-border movement with Singapore, especially for Malaysians commuting to the neighbouring country for work. “The important thing is the daily cross-border (movement) as it...
HEALTH
Malaysia to add innovative treatment options on top of Covid-19 vaccines — Khairy

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 2): Malaysia will be adding new, innovative treatment options to its arsenal in addition to Covid-19 vaccines, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin. In a tweet, the Member of Parliament for Rembau added that the he had already started negotiating for Malaysia to procure these effective drugs that have gone through clinical trials.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ringgit expected to trade with slight appreciation bias next week

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 2): The ringgit is expected to remain in a tight range with a slight appreciation bias next week as technical indicator suggests that the US Dollar Index is in the midst of an overbought position. Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd chief economist Mohd Afzanizam Abdul Rashid said the...
BUSINESS
Busiest summer for Asia IPOs on record with US$56 billion in deals

(Oct 2): Asia has had its best third quarter on record for initial public offerings, even with Hong Kong turning quiet as many firms put listing plans in the regional powerhouse on hold amid China’s sweeping regulatory clampdown. Thanks to blockbuster deals in markets like South Korea and India, first-time...
MARKETS
CTOS offers free dark web monitoring to all Malaysians for one month

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 2): Credit reporting agency CTOS Data Systems Sdn Bhd is making dark web monitoring through its SecureID available to all Malaysians free of charge for one month, effective Monday, Oct 4. In a statement on Saturday, the agency said its data assets are secure. This comes on...
WORLD
What's behind the fights at Symphony Life?

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 2): It was not long after Tan Sri Mohamed Azman Yahya stepped down as the executive chairman of Symphony Life Bhd (SLB) in April that trouble started brewing at the company. Previously known as Bolton Bhd, SLB is one of the oldest property developers in Malaysia. Azman...
WORLD
India's Zee attempts to block investors' EGM demand in court

MUMBAI (Oct 2): India's Zee Entertainment Enterprises said on Saturday it had filed a petition in court against a notice issued by two institutional investors pushing the media company to call for a meeting of shareholders. Zee's board on Friday rejected calls from Invesco Developing Markets Fund and OFI Global...
BUSINESS
Penang well positioned to benefit from strong Malaysia-China diplomatic bond

GEORGE TOWN (Oct 2): Penang is well-positioned to benefit from the strong diplomatic bond between Malaysia and China, especially in transforming and upgrading the state’s economic and industrial structure. Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the establishment of the diplomatic relationship between Malaysia and China back in 1974 had led...
CHINA
Singapore worker dormitories hit by new wave of virus clusters

(Oct 2): Singapore again reported a sharp increase of coronavirus infections in foreign-worker dormitories as it seeks to tamp down rising case numbers island-wide that have pushed deaths from the pandemic to a record level. The city-state’s Ministry of Health said that eight people had died on Friday from Covid-19,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
For first time, Dubai Expo 2020 says 5 workers died on site

Dubai’s Expo 2020 on Saturday acknowledged that five workers had been killed on site during construction of the massive world’s fair, revealing for the first time overall statistics for worker fatalities. Expo previously said that its 200,000 laborers who built the site worked some 240 million hours in its construction. It had not offered any overall statistics previously on worker fatalities, injuries or coronavirus infections despite repeated requests from The Associated Press and other journalists. The admission comes after the European Parliament last month urged nations not to take part in Expo, citing the United Arab Emirates' “inhumane practices...
WORLD
Reliance forms UAE unit for trading oil, petroleum products

(Oct 2): Reliance Industries Ltd., controlled by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, said it formed a wholly owned subsidiary in United Arab Emirates for trading in oil, petroleum and petrochemical products as well as agricultural commodities, it said in a stock exchange filing on Saturday. The plans follows an announcement in June...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Israeli clothing maker Delta Galil said to plan US listing

(Oct 2): Delta-Galil Industries Ltd., a clothing manufacturer traded on Tel Aviv’s stock exchange, is planning a second listing in the U.S., according to people familiar with the matter. The company is working with Bank of America Corp. on the plan and will seek a market capitalization of about US$2...
BUSINESS
UK Wants China Out Of Nuclear Power Project

The UK is ousting China's CGN from the Sizewell C nuclear power plant project, the Financial Times reported, adding that the options for the 20-percent stake that the Chinese company holds in the project will be sold to institutional investors or floated on the stock market. Reports of the UK...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

