CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

COVA Wealth Advisor charged with stalking Nashville Banking Executive — David Biggs arrested

By Jason Steen
scoopnashville.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Nashville banking executive broke up with her boyfriend, 41-year-old COVA Wealth Management Advisor, David Biggs, and asked him to cease all contact. Since then he’s been sending dozens of emails, texts, social media messages, and photos… eventually even sending her a physical copy of his own book, and leaving a note on her car. He even contacted her daughter. David Biggs is free on a $1,500 bond.

www.scoopnashville.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

California to require Covid vaccines for schoolchildren

SAN FRANCISCO — California will become the first U.S. state to require Covid-19 vaccinations for children to attend public and private schools in person in a mandate that could impact millions of students. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the coronavirus shot will be added to 10 other immunizations...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Watch Live: The 2021 Women's March in Washington, D.C.

The 2021 Women's March is taking place on Saturday with celebrity guests and a message focused on reproductive rights. Nearly five years after its debut, which drew hundreds of thousands of protesters to Washington the day after the Trump inauguration, the march this year is being organized by dozens of groups including Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Service Employees International Union and Abortion Care Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hill

Pelosi sets end-of-October deadline for infrastructure vote

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Saturday set a new deadline of Oct. 31 for the House to pass the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. In a "Dear Colleague" letter released on Saturday, Pelosi said that “more time was needed” to pass the infrastructure bill along with the larger, $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package after scrambling over the past two days to get enough votes.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stalking#Linkedin#Private Prosecution#Wealth Management#The Family Safety Center#Midtown Hills Patrol#Domestic Violence#Gmail
The Hill

Judge questions private enforcement of Texas abortion law

A federal judge questioned Texas's recently enacted law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy as the state clashed with the federal government in court Friday over the Justice Department's effort to block the measure. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman gave few signs during a Friday hearing about how...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy