COVA Wealth Advisor charged with stalking Nashville Banking Executive — David Biggs arrested
A Nashville banking executive broke up with her boyfriend, 41-year-old COVA Wealth Management Advisor, David Biggs, and asked him to cease all contact. Since then he’s been sending dozens of emails, texts, social media messages, and photos… eventually even sending her a physical copy of his own book, and leaving a note on her car. He even contacted her daughter. David Biggs is free on a $1,500 bond.www.scoopnashville.com
