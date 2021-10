After back-to-back top ten finishes, the Lancers continued their success behind senior Nikolas Malek, who finished first individually with a time of 16:01.41 and junior Lukas Groenewald, who finished second individually, with a time of 16:05.53 as the Lancers grabbed first place in the Festus Bowles Invitational. “The race was a good experience to practice, since the meet next week is a big one. It helps that we [the team] have a winner’s mentality, since it could help us have success down the road,” Malek said.

12 DAYS AGO