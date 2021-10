Penn State has started the season with one of the toughest schedules in the country up to this point. While it proved the quality of this squad and built their confidence for the rest of the season, it also left them with virtually no room for error. Given that they've installed a new offense, they needed to play it safe as they couldn't risk the big mistakes that could come with trying out new things. This is where Villanova comes into play.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO