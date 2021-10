Sean Clifford just laughed when asked what he saw moments before throwing what would turn out to be an 83-yard touchdown pass to receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith. And that really was the story of the day for Clifford as he tossed for 401-yards making him just the second Penn State quarterback to throw for more than 400-yards in a single game. Prior to Saturday only Christian Hackenberg – who threw for 453-yards against UCF in Dublin, Ireland – had surpassed the 400-yard barrier in a Penn State uniform.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO