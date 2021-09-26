CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa GOP lawmakers demand actions to overturn 2020 election

By Laura Belin
bleedingheartland.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Iowa Republican legislators have joined a multi-state effort demanding steps to overturn the 2020 presidential election. State Senator Jim Carlin and State Representative Sandy Salmon were among 41 legislators from sixteen states to sign the September 24 letter, enclosed in full below. It begins by wrongly claiming state lawmakers are “vested with the plenary power” under the U.S. Constitution to oversee presidential elections.

Comments / 52

JG1861
6d ago

Let it go people. The best thing that Iowa can do is to vote them ALL out. Put people there that want what Iowa needs. Take back the State.

Nancy ODonnell
7d ago

For spreading the big lie when they know that it’s not the truth, they both need to be removed from the legislature. It’s a tactic by the Republican party to throw doubt on to the secure election that took place in 2020. This needs to stop before these lies from this party tears our country apart. Vote them out!

Kerrian Finn
6d ago

oh God the GOP corruption starts. It's time for a big change, these two with Reynolds, Ernst and Grassley got to go.

