Iowa GOP lawmakers demand actions to overturn 2020 election
Two Iowa Republican legislators have joined a multi-state effort demanding steps to overturn the 2020 presidential election. State Senator Jim Carlin and State Representative Sandy Salmon were among 41 legislators from sixteen states to sign the September 24 letter, enclosed in full below. It begins by wrongly claiming state lawmakers are “vested with the plenary power” under the U.S. Constitution to oversee presidential elections.www.bleedingheartland.com
Comments / 52