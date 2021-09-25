Are you planning on buying a home in Boulder? Patrick Dolan and his team can make your search a pleasure! Their mission is to provide superb service so buyers and sellers are thrilled with the outcome and comfortable with the entire transaction. Buying or selling a home is the largest financial investment most people ever make. When you work with Patrick Dolan, you will understand the entire buying or selling process—so there are no surprises. Patrick is a Boulder native and has been working in real estate since 1984. His knowledge of the business has helped facilitate decades of successful transactions. If you own real estate in the area, the Patrick Dolan Team will be happy to provide you with a free market evaluation.