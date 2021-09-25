CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boulder, CO

Buying A Home In Boulder?

By Reporter-Herald.com
coloradobusinessprofiles.com
 7 days ago

Are you planning on buying a home in Boulder? Patrick Dolan and his team can make your search a pleasure! Their mission is to provide superb service so buyers and sellers are thrilled with the outcome and comfortable with the entire transaction. Buying or selling a home is the largest financial investment most people ever make. When you work with Patrick Dolan, you will understand the entire buying or selling process—so there are no surprises. Patrick is a Boulder native and has been working in real estate since 1984. His knowledge of the business has helped facilitate decades of successful transactions. If you own real estate in the area, the Patrick Dolan Team will be happy to provide you with a free market evaluation.

www.coloradobusinessprofiles.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Trump asks judge to force Twitter to lift ban

Former President Trump is asking a Florida federal judge to force Twitter to restore his account. Trump’s attorneys on Friday filed a motion for preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey. The filing states that Twitter had been “coerced” into banning Trump. “Coerced by members of the United...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boulder, CO
Real Estate
Boulder, CO
Business
Local
Colorado Real Estate
Local
Colorado Business
City
Boulder, CO
Fox News

China sends more aircraft toward Taiwan, one day after largest ever incursion

The Chinese air force has sent more aircraft into Taiwan’s air defense zone, Taiwan’s military said on Saturday, one day after the largest incursion ever into the zone. China sent 20 aircraft, followed by a second wave hours later, toward Taiwan. It means that nearly 80 planes, including fighter jets and bombers, have now moved toward the democratically-run country in the last two days.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hill

Pelosi sets end-of-October deadline for infrastructure vote

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Saturday set a new deadline of Oct. 31 for the House to pass the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. In a "Dear Colleague" letter released on Saturday, Pelosi said that “more time was needed” to pass the infrastructure bill along with the larger, $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package after scrambling over the past two days to get enough votes.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Patrick Dolan Team

Comments / 0

Community Policy