Carlos Rodón allowed one hit in five scoreless innings for the Chicago White Sox in a 6-1 victory against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field. Rodón, who walked two and struck out four, gave a preview of what he might provide in the postseason in his first outing since manager Tony La Russa expressed concern when Rodón exited after the third inning with what the pitcher called “normal soreness” Sept. 20 against the Detroit Tigers.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO