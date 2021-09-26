CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything New on Disney Plus in October

By ScreenCrush Staff
Disney+ isn’t going full Shudder for Halloween, but they do have a few mildly scary shows and films for family audiences. There’s a LEGO Star Wars special of Terrifying Tales themed to Halloween, and a brand-new Muppets movie, Muppets Haunted Mansion. (We’re guessing you can figure out what that’s about.) There’s the season finale of What If...? along with a documentary on the making of the show’s first season. Plus, Black Widow returns to Disney+, with no added fee this time, along with its own Marvel Studios Assembled documentary.

