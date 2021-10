Did you know that there’s a restaurant in the Hilton Christiana called Market Kitchen & Bar? Based in Delaware, Market Kitchen & Bar is so much more than a place to go for a bite to eat – it’s a fine dining experience that includes stunning decor and a huge selection of wine, beer, and […] The post Tucked Away In A Delaware Hotel, Market Kitchen & Bar Is A Gorgeous Restaurant With Unforgettable Food appeared first on Only In Your State.

NEWARK, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO