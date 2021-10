Hey, have you heard? Intel is releasing its first modern discrete graphics card next year! Of course you've heard, because Intel has not kept its high-level plans a secret, not by a long shot. Lower-level details have been a bit tougher to source, though Intel has shared some additional info in recent weeks, and of course the leaks and rumors scene is as active as ever. And as it pertains to the latter, it's said ASUS, Gigabyte, and MSI are all prepping Alchemist cards.

COMPUTERS ・ 8 DAYS AGO