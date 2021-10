DeGrom (elbow) threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Tuesday and still expects to return before the end of the season, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. DeGrom only resumed mound work one week ago, and there are less than two weeks remaining in the regular season, but he's still evidently expecting to return in some capacity. He'll throw another bullpen session later this week, which could theoretically give him time to return and make an appearance or two, though he'll likely be on a significantly reduced pitch count if that happens.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO