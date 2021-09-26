NFL Week 3 Weather Updates: Wind could affect fantasy start ’em, sit ’em decisions

So far, weather hasn’t a huge impact on any game, at least not the entire duration of a game. As such, we haven’t seen any panic start ’em, sit ’em decisions from fantasy football owners because of ominous weather forecasts. Is Week 3 finally the week where wind or rain wil cause problems? Maybe (but probably not). With the help of RotoGrinders’ meteorologist Kevin Roth, we have the weather updates you need to know before finalizing your fantasy lineups.