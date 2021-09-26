Iowa State football vs. Baylor report card: There's blame all around, but failing grade for special teams
Iowa State's offense was inconsistent and its special teams struggled. That wasn't much of a surprise Saturday. That's happened plenty already this season. Iowa State labored mightily on defense in the first half but ultimately regrouped in the second half of a 31-29 loss at Baylor in Waco, Texas, Saturday. There were plenty of places to point the finger afterward.www.amestrib.com
Comments / 0