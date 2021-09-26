Corvette Bests Corvette In California
LONG BEACH, Calif. — The rule at Corvette Racing is simple: Race hard but race clean. Tommy Milner followed the script Saturday at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, zooming cleanly around teammate Jordan Taylor and into the GT Le Mans lead halfway through the 100-minute race. From there, Milner and co-driver Nick Tandy brought the No. 4 Corvette Racing C8.R home first in class for their second straight IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship victory.www.speedsport.com
