NBA

Clippers’ Frank on Kawhi Leonard return: “No one knows”

By Kurt Helin
NBC Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen asked about the possible return of Kawhi Leonard this season, Clippers owner Steve Baller said, “nobody knows at this stage.”. Clippers President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank knows better than to contradict the guy who signs the checks. Frank met with the media on Friday in advance of training camp opening next week and echoed the Clippers’ owner on Leonard’s return, with the quote via Mirjam Swanson of the Orange County Register.

nba.nbcsports.com

