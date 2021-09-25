Here We Grow: New Additions And Events

Eastvale – So many new and exciting things are happening in the City of Eastvale. The first Eastvale Little Free Libraries have been built and installed in the city. Over the past few days, volunteers from the Eastvale STEM Academy, the Eastvale Youth Council, and Mayor Jocelyn Yow gathered together to construct and install these free libraries. The Eastvale Chamber of Commerce, Target, The Friends of the Eastvale Library, and Amazon.com fulfillment center donated the books and coordinated this important initiative.