Weekend Wind-Down: Here’s a Stroller Full of Puppies From the SF SPCA for All Your Serotonin Needs
Pet adoptions spiked to record highs amid the isolating throws of COVID-19. (People, as well, frequented animal stores to buy up exotic reptiles [think small geckos and snakes and the odd tortoise] in huge numbers.) Though that initial flux has slacked, which led to an unfortunate increase in people surrendering their “pandemic puppies,” there are still plenty of adoptable animals around San Francisco and elsewhere.thebolditalic.com
