New homes sales rise for second straight month in August

By MATT OTT Associated Press
Indiana Gazette
 8 days ago

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Sales of new homes in the U.S. rose modestly in August as rising prices continue to sideline potential buyers. Sales of new homes last month rose 1.5 percent, the Commerce Department reported Friday, reaching a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 740,000. That’s more than economists had expected and follows an increase in July, which was revised upward to a seasonally adjusted rate of 729,000 houses.

