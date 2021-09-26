Volleyball Suffers Four-Set Defeat at Davidson

Davidson, N.C. – Despite a third set rally, the Fordham volleyball team fell in four sets at Davidson on Saturday evening, 17-25, 20-25, 25-20, 21-25. The Rams fall to 3-10 overall and begin Atlantic 10 play 0-2. Whitley Moody led the way with 13 kills with 11 each coming from Bella Ureña and Isabel Fichtel, the latter hitting a team-high .381. Claire O'Neil finished with seven, adding five digs and three blocks. Fichtel and Chloe Pejouan led the defense with five blocks each, two of Pejouan's being solo. Moody and Ureña each had a solo block, as well.