Oʻahu was selected for a federal pilot program that will provide free at-home COVID-19 test kits to eligible residents who live in specific zip codes. The Say Yes! COVID Test At-Home Testing Challenge will provide 125,000 Oʻahu residents who live in eligible ZIP codes with eight rapid antigen tests. The program encourages participants to use the tests twice a week for four weeks, regardless of symptoms, to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and keep the community healthy.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO