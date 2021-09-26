Leak points to Sora being the final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC fighter
A Super Smash Bros. Ultimate leak has possibly revealed the final DLC fighter coming to the roster. A post on 4chan seems to point to Kingdom Hearts' protagonist Sora as the final DLC fighter in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The leak was posted on July 30 in the video game board but wasn't really getting a lot of attention until the Smash community learned the date of the final Sakurai Presents during the Nintendo Direct on September 23.www.invenglobal.com
